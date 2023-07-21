LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. 2,724,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.