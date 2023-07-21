LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 824 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,470. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

