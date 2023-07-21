LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,214 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.92. 1,353,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,272. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

