LMG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,374.4% in the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 296,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 239,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

