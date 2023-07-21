LMG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 567 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.4% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.07. 368,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,617. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $265.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.51. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

