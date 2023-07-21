Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Trading Up 7.1%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 14,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 43,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LOCL. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Local Bounti from $78.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Local Bounti from $130.00 to $45.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $169.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

Local Bounti ( NYSE:LOCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 million. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 90.64% and a negative net margin of 420.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. will post -11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Local Bounti by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the second quarter worth $47,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Local Bounti

(Get Free Report)

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.