Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Logansport Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Cuts Dividend

About Logansport Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

(Get Free Report)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.