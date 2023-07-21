Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Logitech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Logitech International by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

