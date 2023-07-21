L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $398.76

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €398.76 ($448.04) and traded as high as €411.50 ($462.36). L’Oréal shares last traded at €406.30 ($456.52), with a volume of 238,050 shares trading hands.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €411.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €398.81.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

