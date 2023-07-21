Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 123 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $7.67 on Friday, reaching $730.69. 158,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,920. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $739.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $757.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

