Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 22,498 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

UNP traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $215.26. 1,209,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.57.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

