Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 58,838 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,439 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,838 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.24% of EOG Resources worth $163,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

