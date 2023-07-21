Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

CTAS traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.73. 218,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,129. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $514.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.21 and a 200 day moving average of $459.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

