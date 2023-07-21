Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up approximately 2.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 1.15% of Paycom Software worth $210,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Paycom Software by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $352.71. 144,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,720. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.24.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.35.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

