Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $122.96 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,344 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $122,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

