Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 370,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 178,712 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,231,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after acquiring an additional 745,948 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. 6,555,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,135,500. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

