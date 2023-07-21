Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $34.29 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,783 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

