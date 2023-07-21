Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $77.68 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,638 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $77,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

