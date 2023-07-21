Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 205 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DE traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $438.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $310.46 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.80 and a 200-day moving average of $400.15.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.89.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

