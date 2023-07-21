Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 15,765 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.35. 236,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average of $166.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $189.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

