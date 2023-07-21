Loudon Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,722. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $138.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

