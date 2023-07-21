Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 2.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after purchasing an additional 519,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 122,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

