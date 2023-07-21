Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $45.10. 863,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

