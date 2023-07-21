Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,861,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,370,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

