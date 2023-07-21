Loudon Investment Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819,894. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.