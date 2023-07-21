Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

