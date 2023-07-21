Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.96.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $230.99 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $235.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

