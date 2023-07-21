LTG Capital LLC Acquires 154 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LTG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 887,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,893,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

