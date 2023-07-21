LTG Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LTG Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $103.39. 448,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,524. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.