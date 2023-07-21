LTG Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

LTG Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,353,000 after purchasing an additional 434,666 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,351,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 176,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,967,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $79.46. 4,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

