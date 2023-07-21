Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $1,941.82 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

