Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Tigress Financial from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $21.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.87 million. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.