LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.75. 779,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,830. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

