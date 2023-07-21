MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 3,250 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 418,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,986. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.82. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

