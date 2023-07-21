MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $72.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

