MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $171.14 million and $15.88 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAGIC has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,144,133 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

