Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 312 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. 506,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

