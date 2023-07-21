Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.40. 386,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

