Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Trading Up 0.2%

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 14,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 87,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnum Opus Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,958,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 460,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 306,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 151,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.