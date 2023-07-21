Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. Main Street Capital also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 83.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4,989.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

