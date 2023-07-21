Mammoth Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

