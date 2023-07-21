Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $219.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $204.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $208.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

