Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Down 5.2%

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $193.44 and last traded at $193.62. 533,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 319,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.30 and a 200 day moving average of $159.74.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,245,000 after buying an additional 192,557 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

