ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

