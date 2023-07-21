MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Plans $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $266.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.63. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.70.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.