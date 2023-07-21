Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $194.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.56.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

