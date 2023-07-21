Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.28. The company had a trading volume of 747,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,172. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $194.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.00 and its 200 day moving average is $173.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

