Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $191.72 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $191.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.