Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Marten Transport Price Performance

MRTN stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 99,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,072. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRTN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

