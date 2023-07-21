Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.71.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

MRVL opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

